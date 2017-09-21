Zoo sets dates for Boo at the Zoo

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Patrons enjoy the activities and decorations at Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 8 at the Birmingham Zoo.

Weekends are about to get a little bit spookier at the Birmingham Zoo with the return of its annual Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo.

Marketing and public relations coordinator Kiki Nolen-Schmidt said in the past, the event has been known to attract 30,000 visitors throughout the month of October. This year, they will be staying open late, from 5-9 p.m. for Oct. 15, 19-22 and 26-31 for the visitors.

While in the past zoo exhibits have been closed for the event, Nolen-Schmidt said select animal buildings and area of the zoo will be open to the public. Henley Park, the zoo’s new event lawn that opened on Sept. 7, will also be in use with carnival games, kid’s activities, inflatables and a hayride station. Pirates will be plentiful for the extended evenings, too.

“The Pirate Train Ride will be in full operations with added nighttime lighting. Guests may see some new, live pirates on the train as well during select nights of Boo at the Zoo,” Nolen-Schmidt said.

Other attractions include a meet and greet with special characters, such as princesses, pirates, the 501st Star Wars legion and Fangcon characters, the Scarousel, the Spider Slide and the new Haunted Hayride.

For more information about Boo at the Zoo or to purchase tickets for the zoo, visit birminghamzoo.com/events.