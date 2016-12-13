Zoolight Safari draws thousands to Birmingham Zoo

× 1 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 2 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 3 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 4 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 5 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 6 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 7 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 8 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 9 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 10 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 11 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 12 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 13 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 14 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. × 15 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Birmingham Zoo Zoolight Safari 2016 Thousands of guests enjoyed holiday decorations and activities during the Birmingham Zoo's annual Zoolight Safari. Prev Next

Families flocked to Birmingham Zoo for the first weekend of Zoolight Safari. The after-hours event covers the zoo in lights and includes several holiday festivities. During the first weekend, from Dec. 9-11, nearly 6,000 guests visited for Zoolight Safari.

While this year's event does not include an ice rink like years past, princesses and Santa Claus are available for photos nightly. There is also a new addition for parents, Top Shelf Elf, which sells adult beverages.

Over a million lights around the zoo are synchronized to holiday music, and families can also ride the train, carousel or go down the slide.

Zoolight Safari will continue on Dec. 16-23 and Dec. 26-31 from 5-9 p.m. On those days, the zoo will close at 4 p.m. before reopening for Zoolight Safari. For more details, check for updates at birminghamzoo.com.