6th Annual Rey of Hope Gala benefits Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

× Expand Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School Holy Family Cristo Rey students served as greeters.

More than 400 guests attended the 6th Annual Rey of Hope Gala, benefiting Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School, on April 26 at The Club.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and silent auction featuring art, wine, football tickets and designer jewelry, before a dinner and live auction conducted by Granger Thagard & Associates, which included trips to Rome, Ireland and Napa Valley, as well as SEC Championship tickets and more.

The event raised more than $525,000 to support the Ensley-based school. The funds from the Gala are essential to the school’s operation and provide scholarships to deserving students from families with limited incomes.

For more information, visit hfcristorey.org.

Submitted by Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School.