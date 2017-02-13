AIMB Elementary session a success, Jason Flatt Act Policy passed

× 1 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook resident Cheryl Fritze thanks the Board of Education for the support of the Jason Flatt Act Policy at the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13. × 2 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook students are recognized for their achievements in school and extracirricular activities during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13. × 3 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook students are recognized for their achievements in school and extracirricular activities during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13. × 4 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook students are recognized for their achievements in school and extracirricular activities during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13. × 5 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook students are recognized for their achievements in school and extracirricular activities during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13. × 6 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook students are recognized for their achievements in school and extracirricular activities during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13. × 7 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook students are recognized for their achievements in school and extracirricular activities during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13. × 8 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook students are recognized for their achievements in school and extracirricular activities during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13. Prev Next

After holding their first elementary edition for All In Mountain Brook in the beginning of February, Dr. Dale Wisely, director of student services, presented feedback about the event during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13.

At the event, parents of elementary school students were able to choose from eight different “breakout sessions” throughout the night. The talks included topics such as social media use, tips for successful parenting, sports psychology and positive body image behavior, with all of the sessions given by local professionals. Wisely said that approximately 200 parents attended the lectures and he had largely positive feedback. “When the negative comments are the talks aren’t long enough, that’s usually a good sign,” he said.

After discussing the event, the board passed the J-52 Jason Flatt Act Policy. Written to equip Alabama schools with the means to recognize and act upon signs of suicide risk, the act ensures that all personnel have the training to identify and understand the warning signs of those exhibiting a risk of self harm or suicide. The passing of the act was met with great gratitude from Mountain Brook resident Cheryl Fritze, who suffered the loss of her son three years ago.

“As a parent, I really wasn’t in tune, and I should have been more aware…I missed all the signs,” she said. “And that’s what this Jason Flatt Act is about. Educating parents, educating teachers.”

While Wisely stated at the last board of education meeting on Jan. 9 that Mountain Brook schools are largely compliant with the act already, he reiterated the act does now require all personnel to be trained in suicide recognition and response.

Also during the meeting, board members:

Recognized the Mountain Brook cafeterias and their managers for their top Jefferson County Health Department Scores. The department awarded the district a 98, four 99s and a 100 on their latest evaluation.

Recognized Amy Anderson, from Crestline Elementary, and Jessie Creech, from MBHS, as the Mountain Brook Schools Teachers of the Year.

Recognized the Mountain Brook Spelling Bee winners: Nate Hendrickson, Moira Dowling, Kenneth Robinson, Christian Glenos and Ellen Landy. Nate placed second in the district and after winning the district competition, Ellen will go on to compete in the Jefferson County Spelling Bee.

Recognized student Stuart Huddleston for winning the State Superintendent's Visual Arts Show and having his artwork hung in the State House.

Recognized Elizabeth "Ellie" Lipp for winning the Prudential Spirit of Community Award for the State of Alabama.

Recognized the MBJH Spartanettes for winning the high-kick category and other achievements at the Alabama Dance Championships.

Recognized the MBHS Dorians for winning the high-kick category at the state competition for the first time in Dorian history and for their achievements at the national level.

Listened to and recognized the MBHS Jazz Ensemble.

Approved the district’s financial statements and bank reconciliations.

Approved the request for the following new textbooks: “Tonal Harmony - with an Introduction to Twentieth-Century Music,” “Music for Sight Singing,” “Pearson Investigations 3 in Number, Data and Space,” and “Myer’s Psychology for AP.”

Approved the policy updates for the J-6a Homeless, Migrant, Immigrant, Language Minority and Foster Care - Student Attendance Policy to include foster care students as discussed during the January meeting.

Approved personnel recommendations.

Approved the removal and sale of surplus property.

The next board meeting will take place on March 13 at the Professional Learning Center in the Charles Mason Building.