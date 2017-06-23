Alabama’s back-to-school tax-free weekend coming earlier this year

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Clothing and school supplies are among some of the items that will be tax free from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 21, to midnight Sunday, July 23.

With school not too far way for both elementary and college-aged kids, the state of Alabama has decided to move its tax-free weekend to an earlier date: from 12:01 a.m. on July 21 to midnight on July 23.

The sale, which will exempt certain school supplies from the municipal sales tax, is aimed at helping families prepare for school while saving a little extra money that can quickly add up.

The items that will be exempt can include general school supplies, computers and clothing.

“We can pretty much agree that [the] tax-free weekend is an awesome opportunity,” said Chamber of Commerce projects manager Molly Wallace. “School expenses can really add up, and this tax reprieve not only seriously helps out shopping families, but it stimulates economies across the board.”

Because many schools are starting to welcome their students back earlier, the holiday was moved into July, which Wallace believes came with good intentions.

“As to how these intentions will play out in our specific community, though, I don’t know,” she said.

Wallace said that because many Mountain Brook residents may want to try to fit in one last family vacation before going back to school, the holiday may affect the city differently than other municipalities.

She also added that Crestline Village usually holds its tent sales the same weekend as the tax holiday, but because of this year’s change, many stores have elected to hold their tent sales in August when more families are guaranteed to be in town.

“I anticipate we will see a new split increase in sales — partially on the tax-free weekend in July, and partially in August right before school starts,” Wallace said.