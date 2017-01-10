All in Mountain Brook holding Spring Break forum

As a part of their schedule with new programs for 2017, All in Mountain Brook will be hosting two forums to discuss spring break on Jan. 30 and 31. Titled "What really happens on spring break?", the goal is to make parents and students more aware of the laws that have been passed around the Gulf Shores.

The informative session will feature six police representatives from both the Florida and Alabama Gulf coast who will discuss new and updated laws and ordinances that can affect families and vacationers. The session on Jan. 30 will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Board of Education and the session on Jan. 31 will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school's Black Box Theater.