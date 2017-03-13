Board reviews renovation plans, congratulates students

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. During the Board of Education meeting on March 13, board members recognized the MBHS men's basketball team and students in the MBHS and MBJH Youth Legislature program. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. During the Board of Education meeting on March 13, board members recognized the MBHS men's basketball team and students in the MBHS and MBJH Youth Legislature program. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. During the Board of Education meeting on March 13, board members recognized the MBHS men's basketball team and students in the MBHS and MBJH Youth Legislature program. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. During the Board of Education meeting on March 13, board members recognized the MBHS men's basketball team and students in the MBHS and MBJH Youth Legislature program. Prev Next

Similar to the previous summer, the Mountain Brook school district will be completing a variety of renovations to its schools while the students are out of the facilities. During the Board of Education meeting on March 13, Tommy Prewitt, facilities director of Mountain Brook schools, provided an updated list of projects that are planned for the upcoming months. The following renovations totaled to approximately $400,000.

Brookwood Forest:

Install new carpet

Touch up wall paint

Cherokee Bend:

Replace seven HVAC units

Install new carpet

Touch up wall paint

Crestline Elementary:

Improve lighting in main hallway

Add cabinets to several classrooms

Repair the foundation

Mountain Brook Elementary:

Install new carpet

Install window shades

Renovate the administration office

Mountain Brook Junior High:

Repaint the eighth and ninth grade hallways

Install new ceiling tiles in the eighth grade hallway

Install an outdoor dining project, to be funded by the school’s PTO

Mountain Brook High School:

Install new carpet

Complete additional minor repairs

Resurface the rear parking lot

In addition, board members and parents took the time to recognize the students involved in the MBJH and MBHS program Youth Legislature program. In the program, which fosters leadership and civic responsibility, the students traveled to Montgomery to working with new laws, bills and proposals. Students are also required to write a bill during the program, and MBHS teacher Leah Kilfoyle said that of the 20 bills that were signed into legislature this year by the youth governor through the program, eight were from Mountain Brook.

Board members and parents also applauded the MBHS men’s basketball team, who won the state championship on March 4, which is the third state championship in the school’s history. While Mountain Brook superintendent Dicky Barlow joked that he preferred championships to be won by at least 30 points, he and the board members congratulated the team and their coaches on 63-43 win over Auburn for the state title.

Also at the meeting on March 13, board members:

Approved the minutes of past meetings.

Approved the financial statements, bank reconciliations and audit report for the city schools’ system. After reviewing the audit, auditors gave the district an “unmodified opinion,” which is the highest opinion that can be given and had no matters to report.

Approved personnel recommendations and budget amendments. The budget amendments accounted for a received grant, facility replacement funds and PTO funds.

Announced that the MBHS theater department will perform the comedy, “The Nerd,” on March 13-15 at 7 p.m. in the Black Box Theater.

Announced that the MBHS musical “Pippin” will be showing from April 27-29 at 7 p.m. and on April 30 at 2 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center.

The next board meeting will be on April 10 in the Professional Learning Center.