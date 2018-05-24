Two BWF robotics teams qualify for Vex IQ World Championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF students qualified for the Alabama State VEX IQ Elementary Championship and qualified for the VEX IQ World Championship in April.

Two Brookwood Forest teams qualified for the Alabama State VEX IQ Elementary Championship. These two teams from BWF then qualified for the VEX IQ World Championship in Louisville in April.

VEX IQ is a snap-together robotics system designed to incorporate science, technology, engineering and math. Once the team creates a robot, they submit their robot in various competitions across the community. Two robots compete as allies in the Teamwork Challenge in 60-second-long teamwork matches, working collaboratively to score points. The students design, build problem solve, program and drive their robot. Each team can also enter the STEM research category. By using the engineering process, teams think, do and test an idea so solve a problem in our world.

Team B earned first place in teamwork championship, and Team A earned the STEM Award for Elementary.

This was under the direction of Jennifer Jinnette and Sharon Mumm at BWF and James Salvant at MBJH.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.