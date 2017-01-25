6th-graders hold food collection

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF sixth-graders participated in a food collection during December.

Sixth-graders at BWF held a schoolwide food collection in the month of December.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, all sixth-graders eagerly and cheerfully helped organize all of the food and pack all of the bags for PreSchool Partners.

The sixth-graders at BWF completed the sixth-grade service project making snack sacks for each student. Students and teachers filled 80 bags. Teachers were also given extra bags for when the children need them and extras that PreSchool Partners will use to provide snacks needed when they return in January.

The sixth-grade students were very thankful for the thoughtful and generous donations.

The best of all may have been the exchange of smiles and hugs between the 3- and 4-year-old PreSchool Partners kids with the sixth-grade boys who helped deliver the snack sacks. On the ride back to Brookwood Forest, one of the boys said, “I think the best part was when we went to that first 3-year-old classroom and all of the kids got up and came and gave us hugs.”

With big smiles, they all immediately agreed.

It was lesson of kindness and helping one another. Those who made bags were actually the ones who received an overwhelming amount of joy and love in return.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.