6th-graders perform ‘Cinderella ... If the Shoe Fits!’ musical

Brookwood Forest hosted parents, staff and students Friday, March 10, for the sixth-grade play, which is an annual tradition. The sixth-graders performed the play “Cinderella...If the Shoe Fits!” a fantastic fairy tale musical. The play was under the direction of Debbie Rakes, music teacher at BWF.

Many people helped make this production possible: parents, Mrs. Wingo for the back drops and Dr. Scott Russell for building the coach. Each sixth-grader had a role in the play and played a vital part in bringing this performance to life.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.