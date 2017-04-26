Brookwood Forest Elementary’s Ranger PTO hosts annual auction

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF parents and administration enjoy the Ranger PTO auction.

The Ranger PTO at Brookwood Forest Elementary held its annual auction this year at B&A Warehouse on Feb. 3.

The doors opened at 6:30 p.m., and parents and guests were greeted by the PTO board members, Principal Nathan Pitner and Vice Principal Christy Christian. They stationed themselves at a table where they demonstrated Google Expedition Goggles which they are hoping to raise enough money for and let the parents test them out.

Guests enjoyed bidding on auction items while eating delicious appetizers donated by Crestline Catering and dessert donated by Ashley Mac’s. The band Teenage Daddy kept the energy level up before and after the live auction.

When guests left the event, they were given adorable lemon cypress trees donated by Leaf and Petal, and it fit in perfectly with the new theme “A Night for the Forest.”

The Ranger PTO would also like to thank Alabev, Alabama Crown and Redmont Distillery for their generous donations towards the event. It was a fantastic night raising money for the school! Stefanie Davis was the chair of the Night in the Forest.

‒ Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.