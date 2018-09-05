Brookwood Forest Elementary opens Ranger Park

× Expand Submitted by Allison Kanne Covering 15,000 square feet, BWF’s new Ranger Park includes two basketball courts, an outdoor pavilion and large rubber play surface.

Brookwood Forest Elementary welcomed kids back to school this year with the opening of their newly renovated playground, Ranger Park. Covering 15,000 square feet, Ranger Park includes two basketball courts, an outdoor pavilion and large rubber play surface. The playground offers amenities accessible for all children and interactive musical equipment to foster a multi-sensory learning environment.

BWF’s PTO first envisioned a redesign two years ago when they invited students to collaborate in creating a dream space. Shortly after, landscape architect Lea Ann Macknally joined the project before inviting Blackjack Horticulture to oversee it.

The renovation began the last week of May and concluded in August when Brookwood Forest celebrated the playground’s completion with their annual Picnic in the Forest. Families enjoyed Ranger Park’s unique arena as kids conquered the climbing dome all evening.

“After 11 weeks, there was nothing more rewarding than seeing the kids’ joy and excitement as they ran across the playground. It was a tremendous honor to bring Brookwood Forest’s vision to life and give back to our community in this way,” recalled Blackjack Horticulture President Bryan Word.

Ranger Park also highlights the work of local mural artist, Merrilee Challiss, who added vibrant colors to the asphalt designs for hopscotch, four square and long jump.

“Ranger Park has been a labor of love for our school’s PTO,” said Darcie Plowden, outgoing Brookwood Forest PTO president. “We were striving to create an active space that was challenging, engaging and artistic. I am proud of how our community came together to build Ranger Park, an outdoor space where students and the community can play, learn and grow.”

