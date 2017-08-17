Brookwood Forest kicks off new school year with ‘Picnic in the Forest’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Brookwood Forest Elementary celebrated the start of the new school year with “Picnic in the Forest.”

The halls of Brookwood Forest Elementary were filled with excitement getting ready for the new school year.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, staff, teachers, students and families met for the annual “Picnic in the Forest” at BWF. It was a fun-filled evening on the fields at BWF meeting up with old and new friends before school starts. Families enjoyed dinner and dessert from the food trucks that were on hand. The all-ages kick ball game was a big hit.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Ranger PTO volunteers welcomed new kindergarten students to orientation while members of the MBHS band played for their arrival. Following the kindergarteners, newcomers to BWF had the school to themselves as they were toured around by class “ buddies” and met their teachers.

In the afternoon, teachers and staff welcomed back students for the annual Meet the Teacher which gave students and parents the opportunity to visit classrooms before the first day of school, allowing students to find their classrooms and meet the teacher.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.