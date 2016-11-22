BWF 5th-graders spend 4 days at Camp McDowell

Fifth-grade students at Brookwood Forest Elementary made their annual trek to Camp McDowell during the week of Oct. 24 for a four-day trip. They were accompanied by fifth-grade teachers, faculty members and several parents.

Students learned about local ecology and environmental sciences. After each meal, students weighed their uneaten food to determine the amount of food waste and were encouraged to decrease the amount each day.

Students also learned about compass skills, outdoor survival skills and geological identification skills. The night hike, walking on the suspended bridge and canoeing were highlights of the trip.

Encounters with wild life and lessons regarding endangered species were part of the curriculum. The fifth-grade teachers at BWF are Jennifer Williams, Carla Dudley, Tiffany Marron and Jolie Welner.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.