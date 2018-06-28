BWF 5th-graders work to benefit Deja King Foundation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF fifth-graders worked to earn money to purchase items for the Deja King Foundation and the graduates it supported.

The fifth grade students of Brookwood Forest Elementary understand the quote from Steve Maraboli, “A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.”

As a result, they worked hard at home and at others’ homes completing chores to earn money to support the Deja King Foundation through service and kind gestures. The money the fifth-grade students earned was then used to shop for 20 deserving graduates when they went to local stores the first week of May.

On Friday, May 18 the students presented the items purchased with their earned money to Shuante Woods, mother of Deja King, and founder of the Deja King Foundation.

The Deja King Foundation was formed as a result of a mother, Shuante Woods, choosing to do for others’ children what she unable to do for her own child, Deja.

Deja King is a student with special needs who graduated from Spain Park High School, but due to multiple life altering disabilities, she is unable to attend college. She was still a student at Spain Park for the last time in 2018, as she had to transition out at the end of the school year.

Upon Deja’s graduation a few years ago, her mother, Shuante Woods, wanted to go into a self-pitying mode as she watched others on social media host “trunk parties” for their graduates who were preparing for college. However, as she began to get depressed, she was reminded of how her child is a living miracle. She had defied all odds simply because she is living. After all, Deja was only given a year to live.

With that, Woods’ depression turned into a purpose that would benefit others as well as her own spirit. She decided to host trunk parties for select students who were heading off to college.

In order to be selected to be a recipient, the students/soon-to-be graduates must submit essays. A panel of judges then selects the winners. Those selected will be supplied with everything they need in order to live away from home for the first year.

BWF fifth-graders were proud to earn money in order to purchase items for the authors of the winning essay.

It’s an awesome way to tie in service and share authentic experiences with them. They were able to serve, but they were also able to see first-hand how using effective writing skills can be advantageous.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.