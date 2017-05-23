BWF celebrates Earth Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Mrs. Eleanor Walker’s second-grade class.

Each year, BWF teachers such as Mrs. Eleanor Walker raise awareness during the week of Earth Day — which was April 22 — by reminding students and the community about ways they can conserve resources for our planet.

Mrs. Walker’s class invited other BWF classes to join in helping by decorating the paper grocery bags for the local Publix on Overton. On Earth Day, Publix agreed to use our decorated “Earth Day Tips” grocery bags when shoppers request paper bags at checkout.

Students used the following guidelines when decorating:

► Give clear tips for reducing waste, recycling, reusing and replenishing resources. Examples: things you can recycle, don’t litter, turn off water when brushing teeth, take short showers, compost, etc.

► Be creative! Kids can design a “logo” with an Earth Day slogan or just draw pictures. They can list tips in creative ways.

► Make the pictures fill up the entire blank side of the bag — no small decorating.

This is another exciting example of BWF “Going Green.”

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.