BWF celebrates strong character with Ranger Run

Brookwood Forest Elementary held its annual Ranger Run on Friday, Sept. 30.

Students were cheered on by staff, parents and family. Each grade had a designated time to run through a marked obstacle course on the Ranger Fields before cooling off in the auditorium decorated as a glow room.

The celebration kicked off Friday, Sept. 23. The students and staff were led through the halls by the Mountain Brook High School band and through Ranger Alley on the way to a Ranger Rally in the gym.

The students spent the week leading up to the run focusing on specific character traits each day in order to be “Ranger Ready.” Those traits include: Be True to Yourself, Show Empathy, Use Self Control and Be Trustworthy.

Each day, the students dressed up to represent the theme of that day. The run was the culmination of a week spent celebrating what it means to be a Ranger. The kids had an amazing time.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.