BWF celebrates Veterans Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Celebrating the Veterans Day performance are Carlie McMillan, Dr. Gary Monheit, Owen McMillan and Miles McMillan.

On November 4, Brookwood Forest Elementary held its 50th Annual Veterans Day performance. Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grade showed their appreciation of all veterans during the performance.

The morning started with a reception in the lunchroom that included veterans, students, parents and local dignitaries. Immediately following the reception, veterans were led through the Hallway of Veterans to reserved seating in the auditorium. The hallway was adorned with patriotic artwork, thank you notes and pictures of veterans related to various students and staff members. The performance started with a slide show presentation of photos of students’ family members who are veterans. Students then sang a medley of songs and service hymns under the direction of Debbie Rakes, the BWF music teacher. Veterans in the audience were also honored with a special pinning ceremony. As their names were called, students placed a flag pin on each veteran. The performance closed with the singing of “God Bless America,” during which the audience was invited to join in.

Many thanks to Veterans Day Chair Jana Rome, Kelly Pankey, Christy Lee, Meg Lilly, Tona Hitson, Tracy Johnson and Darcie Plowden; Reception Committee Leslie Armstrong, Margaret Opolka and Kelly Morris; and Decorations Amy Sanders.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.