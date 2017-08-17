BWF holds Forest Fling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Brookwood Forest students Charlotte Schroer, Katherine Dean, Anna Richards and Olivia Hazelrig at Forest Fling.

Brookwood Forest Elementary held the annual Forest Fling on April 21. Students, teachers and staff had a lot of fun. BWF incoming kindergarten students also joined in the fun.

BWF parents volunteered their time by providing baked goods and working different booths such as Free the Beast, Happenin’ Hair, Sand Art, Fancy Fingers, numerous inflatables, and all kinds of carnival treats. The sixth-graders had fun taking turns in the dunking booth, an annual tradition.

The Forest Fling was chaired by Patti Wilkerson.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.