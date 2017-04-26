BWF hosts Circle of Friends

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Visitors from Hands and Paw came to visit Brookwood Forest during Circle of Friends week.

Brookwood Forest Elementary celebrated Circle of Friends week March 6-10. The aim of COF week is to promote inclusion, tolerance and acceptance of others living with challenges. It is also a time to show our sincere gratitude to those that serve our children living with challenges.

BWF guidance counselor Ashley Eldridge set up Simulation Stations in her classroom that helped demonstrate the difficulties those with challenges face in everyday life. This helps facilitate understanding for our children of how they might provide assistance to those living with differences and help them become successful in life.

Hands and Paw came to BWF and did a presentation for the pre-K through second grade students. The upper grades listened to Mary White, who is a 10th grader at Hoover High School who is living with hydrocephalus. She talked to the fifth and sixth graders. She has made two videos to help people communicate with special needs individuals and one about why you should hire a person with disabilities.

BWF students enjoyed this special week and will hopefully carry this message throughout the year and through the rest of their lives.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.