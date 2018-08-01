BWF hosts EOL summer reading initiative

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry Payne, Caroline and Ann Marie Harrison at the new Satellite Summer Reading program started by Emmet O’Neal Library.

Emmet O’Neal Library launched a new Satellite Summer Reading initiative this summer at Brookwood Forest, through which EOL sent librarians to Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Every Wednesday afternoon in June and July children’s librarians went to BFW to check reading logs, recommend books, give reading prizes and help readers choose free books they’ve earned.

On Thursdays at 9 a.m., library storytellers offered Books in the Brook, an all-ages story time in the BFW garden.

It was a great success and offered a nice collaboration between the library and schools.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry