BWF hosts inaugural Grand Day on Oct. 16

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Grandparents visited Brookwood Forest Elementary in October to celebrate Grand Day.

Brookwood Forest Elementary held its inaugural Grand Day on Oct. 16. We call BWF a family, and we realize that our family extends well past the walls of any Ranger’s home.

BWF was excited about introducing a new opportunity from roughly 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. dedicated to inviting grandparents or special “Ranger Pal” to eat lunch, visiting classrooms and exploring the school to get a better idea of what Rangers do every day.

More than 500 people came to be with their Rangers at BWF. Students without a guest also got to enjoy some time showing off their classroom and having a special lunch with their teacher and other special guests the school had invited for each grade level.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.