BWF observes Colonial Day

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF students celebrate Colonial Day.

The fifth-grade clasess at BWF celebrated what they learned about the 13 Colonies and Colonial life during the first BWF Colonial Day. Students came to school on Dec. 2, 2016, dressed in their best Colonial attire. The students made crafts, played games and even did some chores just as the Colonial children would have done.

One sweet-smelling craft fifth-graders made were orange pomander balls, which were traditional Colonial holiday decorations. Students also made tin top ornaments by punching holes in tin to make designs. Students also captured their likeness by making silhouettes and even churned butter. For fun, students played games like marbles and Nine Men’s Morrice.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.