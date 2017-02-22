BWF starts math club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF math club.

This year Brookwood Forest Elementary School started a math club for fifth- and sixth-grade students. Math club is a competitive group that studies and applies mathematics to difficult tests and competitions throughout the school year. The team practices one afternoon a week, looking at different problem-solving techniques as well as mathematics beyond the scope of the standard mathematics curriculum.

On Saturday, January 14, the math club entered their very first competition at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Each student took a 60-minute written test, and four teammates participated in the “ciphering” (Jeopardy style) round. Brookwood Forest scored second place overall at the math tournament, and Vaughn Frost and Tommy Daley both received an individual award for scoring in the top 10.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.