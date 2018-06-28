BWF students, families organize donation drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF families had the opportunity May 17 to drop off items they wanted to donate to help families in need at the BWF auditorium.

Several students in sixth grade wanted to be a part of an iClub focused on serving the community. BWF Serves iClub has done more than talk about different ways to help those in need — they have put ideas into action.

Students learned about helping complete strangers with the power of handwritten letters using the #moreloveletters movement. Students also learned about assessing needs in a community and contacting the necessary people to make dreams a reality. It took some researching, digging, calling, texting, writing emails, creating posters and flyers, planning, scheduling and confirming! Now, it is time for donating and giving!

On May 17, BWF families had the opportunity to drop off items in the BWF auditorium they wanted to donate to help families in need. These donations of clothes, shoes, furniture, small appliances, electronics and more will be donated to The Lovelady Thrift Store. Their thrift store sales keep The Lovelady Center open and help so many Birmingham families get a chance at a better life.

This is one of many ways the BWF family creates opportunities for students to learn about and help the community through empathy and collaboration. It’s the BWF way and Rangers stick together.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.