BWF students learn about superpowers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Tara Smith’s kindergarten class at Brookwood Forest dressed up while learning about reading superpowers.

Kindergarteners spent much of the second nine weeks learning and practicing the following reading superpowers: pointer power, snap word power, sound power (sounding out words), picture power, persistence power and pattern power. To celebrate, kindergarten teachers and students paraded through the school decked out in capes, hats, masks and other superhero gear.

They made a special stop in the round to sing a song called “Vowel Bat” to first- and second-graders. They also used reading superpowers to read to first-, third-, and fourth-grade students.

Kindergartners and teachers were so excited to see the entire school support and cheer for them. The kindergarten teachers at BWF are Sammye Davis, Tara Smith, Jennifer Jinnette, Perry Wright and Tanishia Sims.

‒ Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.