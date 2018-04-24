BWF students learn problem-solving techniques

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF students succeeded in a recent math tournament at the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

The sixth-grade math team from Brookwood Forest Elementary spent its recent long week working on challenging math problems.

The team, made up of 16 sixth-graders, practices one afternoon a week, looking at different problem-solving techniques as well as mathematics beyond the standard sixth-grade math curriculum.

Their hard work paid off on Jan. 13, when the math team entered its first competition of the year at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Each student took a 60-minute written test, and four teammates participated in the “ciphering” (Jeopardy style) round. Brookwood Forest finished second place overall at the math tournament.

The team also had three students — Nate Hendrickson (fifth), Henry Wilder (sixth) and Ellis Dykes (ninth) — bring home awards for placing in the individual competition.

–Submitted by Kathleen Woodry