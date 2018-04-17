BWF students participate in school talent show

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry. BWF hosted its annual BWF’s Got Talent show on April 13.

Brookwood Forest Elementary held its annual BWF’s Got Talent show on Friday, April 13. There were two different shows showcasing students talents. A total of 42 acts were showcased highlighting the students talents, hard work and dedication. The morning talent show showcased the talents of students in kindergarten through third grade. The afternoon show showcased the talents of students in fourth through sixth grades. Students, teachers and family came to watch the talent shows.

Students got to show off their talents for singing, dancing, piano and rhythm performances. BWF Got Talent was a tremendous success!

