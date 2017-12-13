BWF students visit Camp McDowell

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry BWF fifth graders at their annual trip to Camp McDowell.

Brookwood Forest Elementary fifth grade students made their annual trek to Camp McDowell during the week of Oct. 23 for a three-day trip. There were 94 students, five teachers and more than 20 chaperones.

Students learned about local ecology and environmental sciences. After each meal, students weighed their uneaten food to determine the amount of food waste and were encouraged to decrease the amount each day.

Students also learned about compass skills, outdoor survival skills and geological identification skills. The students also took night hike, walked on the suspended bridge and canoed on their trip.

The fifth-grade teachers at BWF are Jennifer Williams, Carla Dudley, John Woolard, Jolie Welner, and Kelly Stout.

-Submitted by Kathleen Woodry