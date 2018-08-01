BWF welcomes new teachers

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry Brandi Koonce with mentor Stefanie Cook, Susan Russell with Carter Garris Beck, Carrie Knight with Travis Morgan (mentor Stacy Kirkpatrick not pictured), Caroline Pridgen with mentor Dawn Elsberry and Frances Courson with mentor Claire Tynes with Principal Nathan Pitner and Assistant Principal Christy Christian.

A new school year brings the anticipation of new classes, seeing old friends, making new friends and seeing teachers. There is so much to look forward to. There is much excitement and energy associated with going back to school.

As the 2018-19 school year begins, Brookwood Forest Elementary is excited to welcome a group of five new teachers to the BWF family. The new staff members participated in new teacher training the week of July 23 and worked with their mentors throughout much of the summer.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry