Officer, 2nd-grade class come together with crafts

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Student Resource Officer Richard Knecht with Eleanor Walker's second-grade class.

Student Resource Officer Richard Knecht took time to visit the Brookwood Forest art room with Ashley Scott’s second grade class. The task was to create a clay bowl.

The students rolled out the clay with a rolling pin. Officer Knecht placed his hand print in the center of the clay and each child placed their finger prints around the edge. The clay was then fit into a large plastic bowl and left to dry. Once it was fired, Knecht painted on the glaze with Eleanor Walker’s second grade class. When the bowl was fired and finished, Officer Knecht took it to his office to proudly display on his desk. All the kids had a great time working with Officer Knecht.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.