PTO Parent Pop-In at BWF

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. The first PTO Parent Pop-In was held Sept. 6 at Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Ranger PTO hosted parents for the first "PTO Parent Pop-In” Sept. 6 in the BWF auditorium. The PTO Parent Pop-Ins are quarterly gatherings to strengthen the connection between home and school. This year, conversations were focused specifically on providing parents resources to support their families at home. For the first meeting, Donna Williamson, the district technology coordinator, focused on helping parents better understand the advantages of the Mountain Brook App and Classlink in staying connected to students’ work at school. Perhaps most helpful, members of the technology team helped each parent with signing in and working through any password problems they might have experienced. The next "PTO Parent Pop-In” will be Nov. 1 at 11:30 where Dr. Dale Wisely will talk about supporting families in dealing with anxiety at home.

-Submitted by Kathleen Woodry