Ranger PTO holds end-of-year luncheon

Brookwood Forest Elementary’s Ranger PTO held its end-of-the-year luncheon on May 2 in the auditorium. The Ranger PTO recognized outgoing President Darcie Plowden. The president for the 2018-19 school year is Patti Wilkerson. The luncheon is an annual tradition in which the PTO celebrates the successes of the school year. Volunteer committee chairs and room mothers were honored, and new officers were installed.

