Run celebrates being a Ranger

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF fifth-graders Laura Woodry, Julia Graves, Lizzie Cummings, Stephen Tribble and Olivia Ferreira at the Ranger Run.

Brookwood Forest Elementary held its annual Ranger Run on Sept. 30.

Students were cheered on by staff, parents and family. Each grade had a designated time to run through a marked obstacle course on the Ranger Fields before cooling off in the auditorium, decorated as a glow room.

The celebration kicked off Sept. 25. The students and staff were led through the halls by their teachers through Ranger Alley on the way to a Ranger Rally in the gym. The Mountain Brook High School basketball team, led by coach Bucky McMillan, surprised the school with some motivational words.

Each day, the students dressed up to represent the theme of that day. The run was the culmination of a week spent celebrating what it means to be a Ranger. This event was chaired by Maretta Ashford.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.