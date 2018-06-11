CES 6th graders participate in stock market game

× Expand Caroline Springfield. Caption: Crestline sixth-graders learned about the stock market, investments, risk and diversification through the SIFMA Foundation Stock Market Game.

Crestline Elementary sixth-graders participated in the SIFMA Foundation Stock Market Game from February 5 through April 13.

Led by math teachers Stacy Dorsten and Teresa Howell, these students competed in the middle school division with one of their 27 teams placing tenth overall in the state of Alabama.

After learning about the stock market, investments, risk and diversification, each team researched and invested $100,000 online into companies trading on NYSE or NASDAQ. These sixth graders made weekly minimum trades of 10 shares, invested no more than 30 percent equity in one stock or mutual fund, and even paid a one percent broker’s fee for each transaction.

This project-based learning provided real world experiences for Crestline Elementary students. Congratulations Crestline!

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield.