Cherokee Bend, MBE teachers collaborate for young readers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. Cherokee Bend Elementary and Mountain Brook Elementary teachers recently attended a three-day Orton-Gillingham Workshop at Mountain Brook Board of Education.

Kindergarten through third-grade teachers from Cherokee Bend Elementary and Mountain Brook Elementary came together for a three-day workshop at the Mountain Brook Board of Education building in mid-February to help strengthen phonics and word study instruction.

Janet Jones and Marcia Ramsey, two instructors certified through the Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners, guided teachers through visual, auditory, tactile drills and instructional strategies that support students in learning the foundations of the English language that are essential for reading, writing, and spelling.

Teachers also learned how to plan differentiated instruction that supports the needs of a variety of learning styles and academic needs. This workshop was proudly financially supported by both the Chief and Lancer PTO’s.

– Submitted by Christina Smith.