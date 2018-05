× Expand Submitted by Christina Smith. BFTB Chairs Anne Cowin, Ellen Miles, Mary Diddell, Sarah Kathryn Tarter and Haley Holden.

CBS's annual fundraiser, Benefit for the Bend, was held on April 14 at Cahaba Brewery, raising funds for Cherokee Bend Elementary special project and initiatives. A very special thank you to all of the event's sponsors and contributors for making this event a success for our school.

