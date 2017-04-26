Benefit for the Bend sparks generosity for initiatives

Benefit for the Bend, previously Cherokee Bend’s Winter Auction, was a huge success, raising more than $50,000 to benefit Cherokee Bend Elementary school initiatives and programs.

The event was held at Old Car Heaven on Feb. 25, and catered by one of CBS’ own families, The Happy Catering Co.

Benefit guests bid on many generously donated local items during the silent auction, artwork created by each grade level and an action packed live auction emceed by the JOX Roundtable. This year, our most coveted live auction item, “Principal for the Day,” garnered a live auction showdown where we ended up having three winners totaling $7,400!

Thank you to all donors and volunteers who were committed to making the evening a success.

Proceeds from the Benefit for the Bend will continue to assist Cherokee Bend in developing creative problem solvers and new ways of thinking using innovative educational initiatives in the fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts or mathematics. CBS is ready to SPARK your Imagination!

– Submitted by Christina Smith.