Cherokee Bend Elementary School recently hosted its annual Writer’s Festival.

The Writer’s Festival is a yearly event sponsored by CBE, Mountain Brook Elementary and the Brookwood Forest PTO. Authors and illustrators from around the country come to the schools to speak to students and sign books.

This year, Lori Nichols, Susan Carothers, Lou Anders, Henry Cole and Margaret Haddix spoke at CBE.

Submitted by Laura Comer