CBE students participate in engineering program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kim Hutchens. Cherokee Bend students participated in the Engage Elementary Engineers Program at University of Montevallo in December.

Cherokee Bend enrichment students participated in the E³ Program (Engage Elementary Engineers) at the University of Montevallo on Dec. 12. Eight fourth- and fifth-grade students — Jeb Blair, Luke Nagi, Clayton Watson, Gibbs Watson, Caroline Bruner, Kelcie Dowling, Anne Mae Peterson and Ashby Russell — participated in hands-on science and engineering activities that promoted critical thinking, teamwork and interest in STEM occupations.

Cherokee Bend was one of 110 teams of students from 36 schools who worked to apply their understanding of STEM concepts to solve and design construction challenges.

Two teams from the Bend competed in two E³ challenges: designing a space shelter to withstand radiation, solar winds and a meteor shower and a 40-foot egg drop using only edible items to protect the egg.

Students were able to transfer and test their knowledge of STEM content in a new situation with time constraints and mystery materials. Teams worked to compete and showcase their ingenuity without any assistance from teachers, parents or spectators.

Students built and tested their projects and received authentic feedback from practicing engineers from Honda and Alabama Power.

Team Perigee (Caroline Bruner, Kelcie Dowling, Anne Mae Peterson and Ashby Russell) had a successful design for the egg drop. They had no cracks or breaks. Team Apogee (Jeb Blair, Luke Nagi, Clayton Watson and Gibbs Watson) earned second place in space shelter challenge. Congratulations on the efforts of these students and their coach and enrichment teacher, Kim Hutchens!

‒ Submitted by Kim Hutchens.