CBE teacher awarded grant to help with STEM-based garden project

Since 2015, second grade students at Cherokee Bend Elementary have used critical thinking and research skills to cultivate and care for a classroom garden. Heather Brown, a second grade teacher at Cherokee Bend, has been working hard to provide creative learning opportunities to her students.

"Children are active learners … curious and creative. They enjoy discovering and exploring. I believe gardening is the perfect opportunity to create a model that integrates this with curriculum areas for maximum learning. I can't wait for students to ‘dig in’ as they plan, create, build and learn together,” Mrs. Brown said.

What initially began as a student led attempt to solve an erosion problem outside their classroom has blossomed into a grade level gardening experience. Students take turns planting, watering, pruning, and picking the fruits of their labor throughout the school year.

This past spring, Mrs. Brown received the James R. Linton Literacy Grant awarded by the Alabama Literacy Association. The proceeds from this grant will serve to benefit kindergarten students this fall, as Mrs. Brown will transition into her new role as a kindergarten teacher.

The grant will fund a research project called, “It Starts with a Seed…Growing Young Readers and Writers.” The purpose of this project is to see if immersing young learners in a hands-on, literacy-enriched, STEM-based garden project will have a positive impact on nonfiction reading and writing development. In addition, students will have opportunities to learn about recycling, sustainable living and farm-to-table concepts.

Cherokee Bend is looking forward to a fantastic school year where students are afforded unique opportunities to grow and learn.

Submitted by Liz Estess