CBS JUNA team wins at 2018 assembly

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. The Cherokee Bend JUNA team represented the country of Burundi.

The Cherokee Bend JUNA (Junior United Nations Assembly) team crushed the competition Chief-style at this year’s assembly. This two-day global extravaganza of costumes, ideas and debate was held at Birmingham-Southern College on Jan. 25-26.

This year, the CBS team represented the country of Burundi. They won the Team Spirit award, first place for their project board and had their resolution passed in the committee and general assembly.

Congratulations to Katherine Bibb Branyon for winning the Outstanding Female Delegate award. The other team members: Callie Kent, Anna Prelipcean, Georgia Hairston, Lily Bea Dyson, Greer Thompson, Charlotte Haukohl and Wren Emory-Johnson.

– Submitted by Christina Smith.