× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. Students at CBS raised thousands of dollars for the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser and got the chance to silly string their coaches.

This year’s Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser, led by CBS coaches Chris Cence and Miriam Sokol, raised more than $19,500 for the American Heart Association.

As part of the fundraising fun, top fundraising students were given the opportunity to “silly string” the coaches.

– Submitted by Christina Smith.