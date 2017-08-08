CBS students present at Mountain Brook Learning Conference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. : CBS students shared inventions and taught teachers about learning through exploration and play during the Mountain Brook Learning Conference. Photo courtesy of Christina Smith.

Cherokee Bend Elementary School iLab students led a session at the Mountain Brook Learning Conference on June 5. They shared their inventions and taught teachers about the importance of learning through exploration and play. Mountain Brook teachers as well as teachers from other school systems were in attendance for this four-day learning conference.

-Submitted by Christina Smith