Cherokee Bend Elementary gives back

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. CBS Assistant Principal Jennifer Galloway, Liam Kifoyle, Brennan Sanders, Thomas Austin, Libby Geisler and CBS Principal Betsy Bell stand with the donation barrels brimming with collected canned goods for the Community Food Bank.

The Bend’s strategic initiative of giving back to the community recently celebrated two successful philanthropic endeavors with its October Pop Tab Pandemonium campaign for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama and its November Canned Food Drive for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. CBS students collected 107,264 pop tabs during the Pop Tab Pandemonium campaign, paving the way toward helping pay for families and children to stay at the Ronald McDonald House while their child is receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

November’s canned food drive for the Community Food Bank of Alabama brought in over 821 pounds of canned food items for the Food Bank to utilize for approximately 680 meals, which could feed a family of four, three meals a day for almost two months.

The Bend saw a successful toy drive for the YWCA of Central Alabama’s Santa’s Workshop in December, and hopes for the same result with the spring community projects for Smack Out Cancer, Birmingham Reads and Blue Bag snacks.

– Submitted by Christina Smith.