Cherokee Bend students learn about electricity safety

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. 4th-graders from CBE recently visited Montgomery.

This spring, Cherokee Bend’s fourth grade was busy incorporating interactive experiences with the students’ curriculum: the Safe-T-Opolis Program by Alabama Power, as well as a field trip to Montgomery.

Alabama Power’s Safe-T-Opolis is an interactive program to help students understand how to be safe around electricity. The presentation comes after studying energy and electrical currents in science.

The annual trip to Montgomery is something that all fourth graders look forward to and included visiting the Statehouse, the State Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion, Old Alabama Town and the Archives of History Museum.While at the Statehouse, Rep. David Faulkner hosted a tour of the House floor where the students voted on a bill to have a longer summer. The compromise to extend summer, however, was that they would also have to go to school an extra hour each day ... to which the CBS fourth grade voted with a resounding yes!

– Submitted by Christina Smith.