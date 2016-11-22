Cherokee Bend students raise funds for water fountain

In a recent fundraising effort, approximately 90 percent of Cherokee Bend Elementary School students joined in to sell Charleston gift wrap to parents, families and friends, with a total of 3,807 items sold online.

The sale was such a success that CBS will be able to purchase a new water fountain and outdoor tubular bottle filling station for the school’s recreational fields.

The top fundraisers include Christopher Brown, Luke Christopher, Reid Ramsbacher, Camp Forbus and Chip Cowin.

With the sale concluded for timely delivery for holiday items, anyone hoping to use the CBS code can do so through the rest of the year, and those purchases will support CBS. Go to charlestonwrapstore.com and enter code Z-10434.

– Submitted by Christina Smith.