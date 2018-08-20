New teachers, staff welcome students for start of school

× Expand Submitted Liz Estess Back row (l-r): Collier Lowman (special education aid) and Betsy Draper (nurse).Middle row (l-r) : Darlene Cole (bookkeeper), Rachel Doggett (special education aid) and Stacey Dorsten (math coach). Front row (l-r): Katherine Thompson (instructional aid), Bethany Lee (first grade teacher), Anna DeBell (fifth grade teacher), Hannah Kennedy (special education), Alexa Andrews (sixth grade teacher) and Emily Griner (second grade teacher).

After a productive summer filled with training and preparation, we are excited to see their hard work begin to pay off! We feel incredibly fortunate to have such an eager, professional, innovative and committed group of women to care for our children day to day.

It’s going to be a great year at Cherokee Bend and we hope these ladies feel welcome and a part of something really special.

Submitted by Liz Estess