The Bend’s FOAC program instills lifelong principles in students

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. CBS sixth-graders enjoy the January FOAC campout trip to Palisades Park.

The FOAC (Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum) program at Cherokee Bend Elementary strives to reach students with three principles: I will be safe; I will do my best; and I will value myself and others. While all CBS students participate in FOAC on some level, sixth-graders are given the unique opportunity of a camping trip which includes a field trip to Palisades Park in Oneonta. At the beginning of the year, the sixth grade is divided into four groups. Each group spends one quarter of the school year completing activities designed to teach the FOAC principles. Students must learn to communicate with their peers, work with peers they may not normally work with, recognize their individual strengths and weaknesses, problem solve, and participate in conflict resolution. The activities are individually designed for the needs of each group and range from game-type activities to low ropes course elements and high elements on the ropes course.

On Jan. 13-15, the second group of sixth-graders camped out at school on Friday and Saturday nights and took a field trip to Palisades Park. The students took ownership of the entire weekend: cooked and cleaned; divided chores; and planned activities for the group. The most valuable part of the weekend came at the end, when students “circled up” to discuss the activity in its entirety, reflecting on their experience and what they learned through the activity through teamwork.

“FOAC has changed my life since day one. From kindergarten to now. I thought it was just for fun when I was younger, but now I see that it is so much more than that. FOAC has taught me how to be responsible; it has taught us how to pick each other up...not put each other down,” said sixth-grader Braxton Dean.

– Submitted by Christina Smith.