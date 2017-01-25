The Bend takes pride in spelling bee and geography bee winners

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Christina Smith. Far left: 2016 CBS spelling bee winner Moira Dowling with Principal Betsy Bell. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Christina Smith. 2016 CBS Geography Bee Winner Connor Hughes. Prev Next

On Dec. 7, 2016, sixth-grader Moira Dowling won the spelling bee at Cherokee Bend Elementary by correctly spelling the word “economist.”

The second-place winner was Nate Holden.

Moira first won her classroom level spelling bee in order to progress to the school level competition.

Two winners from each classroom in grades 4-6 were selected, resulting in 20 total competitors for the school spelling bee.

Fifth-grader Connor Hughes won the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 1, 2016.

Charlie Zitella was first runner-up, with Lilly Bea Dyson and Alex Roberts tying for third.

As the CBS winner, Connor qualifies for the next round of the national competition, the state qualifying test.

Up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in the state bee in March 2017.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to compete in the National Geographic Bee on May 15-17.

– Submitted by Christina Smith.